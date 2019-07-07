New Delhi: A day after BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria’s bodyguard was booked for beating up a toll plaza staff in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday took a swipe at the BJP government for not taking action against its lawless lawmakers.

“After winning the elections, the BJP leaders instead of serving the people, are beating people. Some high on power thrash officials with bat while some open fire and beat up toll staff with sticks on being asked for toll fee… Is there any chance of strict action against them?” she tweeted in Hindi.

CCTV footage from a toll booth Saturday on the inner ring road in Agra went viral on the social media in which Etawah MP’s security staff was seen beating up a toll employee and firing in the air.

According to sources, the toll plaza employee had asked for payment for all the vehicles in the MP’s convoy. The victim later lodged a complaint against the MP and his security personnel at Etmadpur Police Station.

Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint and the CCTV footage was being investigated to find out the truth.

Earlier in June, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son, Akash Vijayvargiya, who is also a party legislator from Madhya Pradesh, hit an Indore Municipality employee with a cricket bat to protest against a demolition drive. The junior Vijayvargiya was arrested, but released on bail three days later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Akash Vijayvargiya’s actions at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, saying: “Errant leaders have no place in the BJP.”