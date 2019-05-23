Kolkata: The BJP seems to be making deep inroads into West Bengal by leading in 16 seats, while Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently ahead in 25 seats in the state. The Congress is leading in one constituency, while the Left is yet to to take a lead in any of the 42 constituencies. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had won 34 seats, the Left Front and the BJP two seats each and the Congress four.

As per initial trends, the TMC has so far secured 44.61 per cent votes, closely followed by the BJP, which has bagged 38.99 per cent votes. The BJP has benefitted as seemingly the majority of the votes that went to the Left parties in 2014, has come to the BJP this time.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have garnered a meager 6.66 per cent and 5.44 per cent share of the pie respectively.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency by 54,984 votes against Moon Moon Sen of the TMC while another Union Minister and BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia isleading by 23,444 votes against Mamtaz Sanghamita of the TMC in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 50,931 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

In Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Raju Bista is leading by 70,901 votes against Amar Singh Rai of the TMC. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is leading by just 253 votes against Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the TMC in Midnapore Lok Sabha seat. In Barrackpore seat, TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi is trailing by 2,292 votes against Arjun Singh of the BJP.

In Kolkata North constituency, two-time TMC MP from the seat, Sudip Bandopadhyay, is leading by 22,034 votes against Rahul Sinha of the BJP. In the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate and popular actor Dipak Adhikari (Dev) is leading by 10,474 votes against former IPS officer and BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh.

In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 2,12,149 votes against BJP’s Chandra Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In Basirhat, TMC candidate and actor Nusrat Jahan is leading by 65,577 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu. Her close friend actor Mimi Chakrabarty who is contesting the elections for the first time is leading by 48,202 votes against Anupam Hazra of the BJP.

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is trailing behind Subhas Sarkar of the BJP by 24561 votes in Bankura. In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress is leading by 26,852 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the TMC.

BJP candidate and actor Locket Chatterjee is leading by 38,855 votes over TMC candidate Ratna De Nag in Hoogly parliamentary constituency, according to the trends.

PTI