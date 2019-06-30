Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA from Indore III who was arrested for assaulting a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat, was accorded a ‘hero’s welcome’ by his supporters after his release from jail on Sunday morning.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP General Secretary and Akash’s father, received him outside the jail with his supporters. They garlanded him and took him back home in a procession firing gunshots in the air and bursting firecrackers along the way.

Before heading home, Akash went to the BJP office, where he was offered flowers and sweets. He thanked his supporters and said that he spent his time well in the prison. He promised that he would continue to work for the people of the area and expressed hope that he would not have to ‘bat again’.

Another MLA from Indore Ramesh Maindola, a close confidante of Kailash Vijayvargiya, was present throughout his journey home.

The BJP MLA spent four nights in jail for thrashing a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat for trying to evict occupants of a house declared dangerous for living. He was granted bail a Special Court in Bhopal on Saturday.

Announcing the bail order, Additional Sessions Judge S.K. Singh said that the case diary did not include documents about the dilapidated house being declared ‘dangerous’.

The BJP MLA was also granted bail in another case related to leading a protest without permission against power cuts in the state.

The court granted bail in the first case on a surety bond of Rs 50,000 and in the second case on on a surety bond of Rs 20,000. After the court order, Akash tweeted: ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

