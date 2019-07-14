Ranchi: BJP working president J.P. Nadda Sunday claimed his party will get over 65 seats in the 82-member Jharkhand Assembly in the upcoming polls.

“I have met the core committee members, district presidents of the party, MPs and legislators and found enthusiasm among them. The work done by the Raghubar Das government is also commendable in every sector,” Nadda told reporters.

He said that on the basis of the feedback from the workers and government’s performance, “we will win 65-plus seats in upcoming assembly election”.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led government’s performance in Jharkhand. “Raghubar Das has come up a transparent, people-oriented, corruption free, responsive and an action taking government. In the UN report, Jhakhand is No 1 in Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) index,” he said.

Providing details of the his two-day visit to Jharkhand, Nadda said: “On Saturday, I met core committee members and discussed the upcoming Assembly poll preparation and organisational issues. I also met the MPs, legislators, district presidents, workers and office bearers associated with membership drive.”

“Our focus of membership is on two points. First is qualitative and second quantity.”

He also participated in the membership drive campaign at Ormanjhi block of Ranchi Sunday. He also went to five houses to enlist members into the party. Nadda arrived here Saturday and left Sunday.