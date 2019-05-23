Nabarangpur: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nityananda Gond has won the Umarkote Assembly seat by defeating Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD’s) Subash Gond by a margin of 9,763 votes, Election Commission sources said.

Out of 1, 52, 746 votes polled, the BJP candidate received 59,663 votes, while the BJD pick got 49, 900 votes.

Congress candidate Jasoda Gond, Sudar Bhatara of BSP and Lakhiram Gond of Samata Kranti Dal received 32307, 3736 and 2960 votes respectively. As many as 4180 voters pressed the NOTA, the EC source said.