New Delhi: BJP leader Vijender Gupta Tuesday filed a defamation case in Patiala House court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for ‘maligning’ his image.

Gupta had sent legal notices seeking an apology from Kejriwal and Sisodia a week back, accusing him to be a part of an alleged ‘conspiracy’ to kill the AAP chief Kejriwal.

“I have filed a defamation case against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) since they did not reply to my legal notice,” said the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

During the Lok Sabha polls, speaking to a Punjabi channel, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) like Indira Gandhi.

Countering the accusation, Gupta had tweeted, “Before the slapgate May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The Chief Minister’s instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not gain electorally because I exposed this. Out of frustration, Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP.”

4 मई को @ArvindKejriwal ने थप्पड़ कांड से पहले लाइज़निंग आफिसर से कहा कि गाड़ी से सिक्योरिटी हटा दो CM का निर्देश रोज़नामचे मे है यह ख़ुलासा मैंने किया था,

जिससे AAP को चुनावी लाभ नही मिला इस बौखलाहट मे केजरीवाल कह रहे है कि PSO,

BJP को रिपोर्ट करता हैhttps://t.co/a3VQzJStCZ — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) May 18, 2019

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia immediately shot back and accused Gupta of being a part of the conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

“BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy,” he said quoting Gupta’s tweet.

बीजेपी सीएम की हत्या करवाना चाहती है. @Gupta_vijender के इस ट्वीट ने साबित कर दिया कि सीएम की डेली सिक्योरिटी की रिपोर्ट रोज़ाना बीजेपी के पास पहुँच रही है और बीजेपी इसके आधार पर सीएम की हत्या की साज़िश रच रही है. इस साज़िश में विजेंद्र गुप्ता भी शामिल हैं. https://t.co/y1r27yD8db — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 18, 2019

PTI