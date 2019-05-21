Bhubaneswar: After revealing about her same-sex relationship a couple of days back, ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand Tuesday accused her elder sister Saraswati of blackmailing her.

Addressing media persons at a press conference in a city hotel here, the national 100m record holder also said that her family members are putting mental pressure on her.

“I have found someone as my soul mate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is about choices and an individual decision,” said Dutee.

Accusing her elder sister Saraswati, the Olympian said: “My own sister (Saraswati) is blackmailing me. She asked me for `25 lakh. She had once beaten me, I’d reported that to the police. Since she was blackmailing me, I was forced to come out about my relationship.

“I saw many hardships in my life and I’m happy that my family always stood with me. As a daughter I also took care of my family as I could,” added the state

athlete.

Dutee claimed that she constructed a house and gave a four-wheeler to her parents. “I never neglected my family at all. However, I will take the help of law against them who are harassing and blackmailing me,” she added.

On the other hand, Saraswati quashed all allegations brought up by Dutee, saying her younger sister is “not in a normal state of mind” and she “needs a physiatrist’s consultation”.

“As an elder daughter (of my family), I always stood rock solid with my family. I do not mind what my younger sister Dutee told about me. At present, she is not in a normal state of mind and (she) needs a physiatrist’s consultation. Rather indulging in such thing she should concentrate on her sporting career as World Games and Olympic Games are ahead,” said Saraswati reacting to Dutee’s allegations.

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. On Monday, her mother Akhoji Chand told ANI that it was not possible for her to accept her daughter’s relationship status. “Dutee wants to marry a girl, who is the daughter of my niece, so she is my grand-daughter. In this relation, Dutee will be like the mother of that girl. Then how will it be possible in our society in Odisha,” said Akhoji.