Bhubaneswar: In a bid to project Odisha’s tourism potential at the international level, Odisha’s tourism department in collaboration with Air Asia has roped in eight bloggers who will promote the natural beauty and rich heritage of the state, an official said.

The campaign, known as Bloggers Trail, will feature a total of eight bloggers including foreigners. It will explore various places of the state and write down their experience as blog posts, which will be publicised abroad by the Air Asia, Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev said.

They will visit the old temples of Bhubaneswar, the Barabati fort of Cuttack, the Chilika lake, the sea resort of Gopalpur, the Sun temple of Konark and Chandrabagha beach in a three-day Bloggers Trail beginning from July 19.

“We are looking forward to host the bloggers and are glad to collaborate with the Air Asia. Influencers act like brand ambassadors for the state,” Dev said.

The bloggers will also get a chance to witness the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at Cuttack and the objective is to promote the state’s agenda of sports tourism.

Activities like lessons on cooking Odia cuisine and painting of ‘pattachitra’ – the traditional, cloth-based scroll – have also been planned for the bloggers as well, the tourism secretary said.

The Bloggers Trail was scheduled to be held earlier, but it was postponed due to Cyclone Fani that hit Odisha coast May 3 and devastated the entire coastal region of the state.

(PTI)