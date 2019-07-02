Tarabha: A unique marriage was solemnised recently in Subarnapur district where the members of an association urged the bride’s father and relatives to donate blood as dowry and the guests to give saplings as gifts.

By doing so, the association members and family members of both bride and groom set an example for the society not to take a single pie as dowry.

According to reports, Suresh Sahoo, a resident of Balikhamar village under Taravha block in Subarnapur district, got married to Jasobanti, daughter of Sudam Pradhan, a resident of Samara village under Gudvela block in Bolangir district June 27.

Sources said June 28 evening a reception was arranged by the family members of the groom. Among the invitees were members of ‘Being Human Foundation.’ There they asked the groom’s family members to donate blood and the guests to present saplings as wedding gifts.

First, the association had arranged an awareness programme at the reception followed by a blood donation camp. The bride’s family members had donated 31 units of blood at a specially arranged camp.

At the time of giving gifts, the association members requested the guests to give saplings instead of some other gifts. Some youths present at the party arranged saplings for the guests who presented them to the bride and groom and gave their blessings.

The association members planted 200 gifted saplings on both sides of the village road in the presence of guests to make the people aware of the importance of tree plantation to save the earth.

“The members have set an example for the youth with this unique style of marriage. If youths follow this path, a social change for environment protection will begin. It is also a step against the social evil of demanding dowry,” said a villager.

PNN