Rayagada: JK Paper Mills commemorated the 86th birth Anniversary of Late Harishankar Singhania. On this occasion, a mega blood donation camp was organised in association with the Red Cross Blood Bank and the district headquarters hospital, Rayagada at JK Medical Centre, JKPur.

Executive Vice-President (Works), PK Suri inaugurated the blood donation camp. About 125 units of blood were donated by the employees and their children. The camp was attended by members of the Satya Sai Seva Samiti and residents of JKPur.

The programme was organised by the welfare dept of JKPM and coordinated by RK Das, Senior Manager (welfare & guest relations), HH Khamari, Assistant Manager (CSR) and Welfare Officer, Rabindra Kumar Bisoyi.

Amongst others, Vinaya Dwivedi, Vice-President (Mfg), Sandip Pandey, General Manager (HR & IR), Dr Padma Yashwant, Chief Manager (JK Medical Centre) and SK Nath, Senior Manager (PR) were present on the occasion.

