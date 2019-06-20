Bhubaneswar: With the pre-monsoon showers hitting the City, the civic authorities here have girded up its loins by chalking out a detailed plan for 37 low-lying areas which are expected to be inundated during torrential rains.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 37 vulnerable points across the City and has pre-positioned its pumps of 5 hp and 10 hp apart from high-end pumps of the Fire Services department to tackle the emerging situation.

The vulnerable locations identified are: Sikharchandi (Trinath Nagar), Rudrapur/Hansapal (Bhoi Sahi), Mangalamandir, Saswat Vihar/Amrapalli area/Padmavati Vihar, Mahavir Basti, Mayfair (Jotshna Apartment/Ghanashyam Apartment), Pabitra Guest House, Sriram City, Khandagiri Bari, Iskcon Temple, Nayapalli Behera Sahi (Tarini Temple), Radhakrushna Nagar, Nayapalli Bhoi Sahi, behind Krishna Tower (Khimji Gali), Jaydev Vihar (Lane No. III), Bairagi Nagar, Jharpada (Shanti Nagar), Gayatri Nagar, Mali Sahi Leprosy Colony, Laxmi Sagar (near Malianta Tank/Champa Pokhari), Paika Nagar (Munda Sahi), Paika Nagar, Shatabdi Nagar, Rabindra Garden, Gadhiakhala/Adheikhala/Pandav Nagar, Slab Industry (backside drain), Gouri Nagar (Lane-I), Gouri Garden, Garage Square (Daya West Canal), Sarada Matha Lane, Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park (front lane), Charichhaka Bhimatangi (Lane-7), Gouri Shankar English Medium School, Mallick Complex, Panchasakha Nagar, Jagamohan Nagar (Green Park area) and Narendra Garden-Siddheswar Garden.

“The BMC has also notified a list of designated officers for the 37 locations to ensure the installation of the pump sets before the monsoon hits the City. The officials are reported to be responsible for the smooth management of the de-watering exercise in case of heavy or very heavy rainfall in their localities,” a senior official at the BMC said.

While there will be 12 5hp pumps and six 10hp pumps from BMC, the Odisha Fire Services has earmarked 19 pumps for the strategic points to manage the situation, in case of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the cleaning and desilting of drainage channels and internal drains across the City has reached the final stage. Bhubaneswar has 10 drainage channels stretching over 60 km and internal drains of more than 560 km. All the above-mentioned drainage channels are carrying their loads to Gangua Nullah, which takes the water to Daya river.

Based on the past year’s experience, officials from the drainage division of BMC are keeping a close watch on the low-lying and vulnerable pockets in the city and its outskirts. The Fire Services personnel will also be in contact for any kind of emergency.