Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday started a two-day training programme for all sanitation workers in the city’s 67 wards. The programme is aimed at making sanitation workers (Safai Karmacharis) aware about Solid Waste Management Rules-2016.

Monday’s programme covered around 1,200 sanitation workers, including 600 from the 10 wards managed by the BMC in the first session and another 600 from the 15 Ramky-managed wards in the second session. The other two private sanitation agencies, PMR and Jagruti, will be covered Tuesday.

The training programme has two slots. One starts at 2 pm and lasts for two hours. The second slot starts at 4 pm and continues till 6 pm. The training programme is being held at the Community Centre in Unit-VIII.

Last week, the Housing and Urban Development Department imparted training to all urban local bodies so that they can implement the NGT order regarding staffers, including sweepers and `jamadars’, for better implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016.

Last Friday, the BMC organised a training programme for officials, community organisers and zonal officials, including members of the Biju Yuva Bahini, at the Conference Hall on Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 after a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The second step is to train grassroots sanitation workers, and the BMC plans to cover 3,100 of them.

The Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhiyan (SBA) Cell of the BMC organised Monday’s training programme at Unit VIII Community Centre. Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Sanghamitra Behera presided over the event. OSD (Sanitation) Rajanikanta Das and SBA Team Leader Manoranjan Sahoo were also present.

Senior officials of the City Health Office, SBA Cell, community organisers, ward officers, zonal community organisers and members of Biju Yuva Bahini also attended the programme.

The training was given in Odia to make grassroots sanitation workers understand the importance of door-to-door collection of garbage, separation of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes, the plastic menace, how to develop material recovery facility (MRF) in the city for better implementation of SWM Rules 2016, use of different colour dustbins for different waste types, street sweeping norms and a strict ‘no’ to burning of municipal solid waste on streets.

The training programme also included methods to manage green waste across the city, including construction of 220 compost pits in BMC’s parks.