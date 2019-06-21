Munich: Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a three-under 69 on the back of an eagle to lie tied-sixth at the end of the first round of the BMW International Open golf tournament here.

Bhullar was the best placed Indian when play was suspended following inclement weather with threat of lightning. All total two hours and 54 minutes of play was lost in the day. Of the other two Indians in the field, SSP Chawrasia shot one-over 73 while Shiv Kapur carded five-over 77.

Bhullar, who is 77th in the Race to Dubai rankings and is trying to get into Top-60 for the DP World Tour Championships, birdied sixth and seventh and then landed an eagle on par-5 before dropping a bogey on Par-4 14th.

Martin Kaymer delighted the home fans with a bogey free 67 that left him just one shot off the lead before play was suspended.

An elite field had gathered at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried and two-time Major champion Kaymer took big crowds with him as he moved to five-under, just one shot behind Andrea Pavan. When play ended, nobody was able to get past Pavan’s 66 with 33 players yet to complete the first round.

England’s Lee Westwood — a ten-time Ryder Cup player — and Dane Jeff Winther were at four-under, a shot clear of a group containing defending champion and world no. 24 Matt Wallace.