Attabira: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Talitamparasara village under this police limits in Bargarh district Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as 18 years old Balaram Seth of the said village.

According to locals, Balaram had been to Larambha dairy farm carrying Rajiv Biswal’s milk Thursday evening. His family members got that sinking feeling and started searching for him when he did not return.

Later some locals spotted his body near Badabandh. He was immediately rushed to VIMSAR, Burla but the doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

While the cause of Balaram’s death is said to be lightning, blood stains and pieces of bike’s mirror seen near the body have given rise to another theory.

Family members and villagers are yet to be sure of how Balaram died.

According to Milk Producers Cooperative Society secretary Bijay Kumar Tripathy, Balaram had reached the farm with the milk at about 8:00pm.

Police have launched an investigation while waiting for the postmortem report to reach at a conclusion.

