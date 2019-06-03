Pattamundai: The wounded body of a man who had been attacked by a crocodile and subsequently gone missing while taking a bath in the River Brahmani, Sunday, was fished out from a spot few yards away from the mishap site at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Pradhan (47) of Mandapada village.

Pattamundai police sent the body to Aul government hospital for post-mortem after registering a case. They have also launched an investigation into the matter.

Sources said that Sanjay and his friend had gone to the river to take a bath. It was when they were taking bath a crocodile appeared from nowhere and dragged him into the water.

His friend called out to the local people who were near the river who started searching for him. Later, fire department personnel joined them and carried out the operation till the evening.

Local residents said there are four crocodiles moving around in the portion of the river falling under Pattamundai. The villagers have urged the Chief Minister and the Forest and Environment Minister to take steps to get the river free from crocodiles.

Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahu visited the spot and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the grief stricken family.

