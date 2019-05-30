Jeypore: In a tragic incident, the body of a newborn was recovered from a garbage heap in front of a shopping mall at Parabeda area of Jeypore in this district Wednesday morning.

The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the body in the morning and immediately informed Childline officials. While no exact reason of its death is known, it is suspected someone might have killed it and dumped it in the garbage heap.

Locals suspected it to be the work of some unwed parents.

Childline officials along with District Child Production Unit recovered the body from the garbage dump and rushed it for post-mortem. According to sources, the child had not been carried for a full term (nine months) and was born at seven months instead.

On intimation, cops reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

