Angul: Police recovered a body near the railway tracks close to Chandi Bazaar in this district on Sambalpur-Angul railway lines Sunday morning.

While the deceased is yet to be identified, his age is estimated to be in the 50’s.

The incident came to fore after local men spotted the body and informed the police. The body bears severe head injuries. Prima facie, he appears to have fallen from a moving train. That said, police are yet to reach any conclusion as postmortem report is awaited.

Notably, five bodies have so far been recovered from around the same spot in last 15 days.

PNN