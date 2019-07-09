With more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, model Nina Agdal always remains in limelight for her extremely glamorous lifestyle.

Nina, one of the most sought after celebrities in the world, knows how to keep her massive fan following entertained with bold photo-shoots.

Prior to entering the Elite Model Look competition, Nina had no experience in the industry. And despite not winning the competition, she was signed by Elite Models Copenhagen.

She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2012 for which she was named the issue’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ and has modelled for brands like Billabong, Victoria’s Secret, Bebe Stores, Adore Me and Calzedonia.

Not restricted to just that, Nina followed in the footsteps of global megastars like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton by featuring in a television commercial for the 2012 Super Bowl. She has also appeared in the cover of Maxim magazine.

Nina invited controversy when she slammed the modelling industry after a magazine refused to run a story on her.

“Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry,” she wrote.

However, the supermodel knows how to grab attention by sharing bold and sultry photographs on social media, leaving very little to the imagination.

She was reportedly dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but they broke up in May 2017.

Check out some of her best photos:

