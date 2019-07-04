Many love money and power. Also beauty and crime go hand in hand as far as Indian film industry is concerned. There have been several occasions, when the dazzling beauties have fallen for underworld dons or gangsters. So much so that few actresses even went on to marry the underworld don without sparing much thought about their future.

Rumour mills have been abuzz in the past about the link-ups between dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim and prominent silver screen stars Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan. But those were friendships and not love affairs. Here in this story we will discuss the love affairs between the underworld dons and sizzling beauties of Indian film industry.

1.Mamta Kulkarni and Vikram Goswai

The sensational beauty of nineties had acted in few chartbusters before she fell in love with underworld don Vikram Goswami. Even before people could make stories about them, they ran off to Dubai more than a decade ago and started living in their own world. Goswami had cases registered against him in several drug dealing and money laundering incidents. Finally they were trapped in Kenya in 2014.

Monica Bedi and Abu Salem

At a time when aspiring actor Monica Bedi was still in her struggling days, gangster Abu Aalem got her few roles in the Indian Hindi films. They got close within months following Salem’s insistence to directors for casting Bedi in their films. Their scandalous affair resulted in marriage before they were caught abroad by Indian sleuths. Salem is still behind the bars while Monica lives a modest life at present.

Haji Mastan and Sona

Haji Mastan earned the distinction of being the first don to get married to a film actress. His wife Sona’s character was portrayed by Kangana Ranaut in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The story goes something like this: Haji Mastan was fond of yesteryear actress Madhubala and Sona had an uncanny resemblance with the actress. This made the don fell for her and eventually marry her.

Dawood Ibrahim and Mandakini

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini rose to prominence with her seductive bathing scene under the waterfall. She was rumoured to have an affair with underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Dawood forced directors to cast Mandakini in several films as Dawood invested in several films in Mumbai. The time when Dawood went underground, she went along, married him and settled in middle east.

Dawood Ibrahim and Anita Ayub

Among his several flings, Dawood was reportedly linked to small-time actress and beauty pageant Anita Ayub and shared a close bond. It is also rumoured that Dawood insisted producer Javed Siddique to cast Anita which he refused. Eventually Siddiqui was shot dead raising speculation that Dawood was behind the crime.