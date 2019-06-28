Bollywood is no less than religion in India. With dance moves, passion and charm, Bollywood actors and actresses can win any heart. And most of us have had celebrity crushes, but there are just a few who got to live their dreams. There are some actors who married their fans and lived happily with them.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano: Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano make an adorable couple. They stand by each other through thick and thin. Not many people know that Dilip was Saira’s childhood crush. She used to daydream about him. When, in 1966, the two got married, Dilip was 44 years old while Saira was just 22. Many speculated that this match won’t work but we all know the power of their love.

Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani: Mumtaz is one actress whose beauty can make anyone a fan. Mayur Madhvani was that lucky fan who got to marry the biggest star of that time. Mayur and Mumtaz got married on May 29, 1974. Everybody was sure that Mayur married Mumtaz because of her physical appearance but he proved everybody wrong when he supported a cancer-stricken Mumtaz who was bald and weak.

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor: With his amazing dancing moves and charming manners, Jeetendra won many hearts. One such heart was that of an air hostess in British Airways, Shobha. Jeetender and Shobha met and fell in love. Shobha had always been a huge admirer of Jeetendra. They got married in 1974 and have two children together, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia: Who hasn’t fallen victim of Rajesh Khanna’s charm? One look at this gorgeous man used to make women daydream about him for years. One such star-stricken girl was Dimple Kapadia. She was just 16 years old when she got married to a much older Rajesh Khanna in March 1973. Dimple was Rajesh’s greatest fan. Though the couple separated after 9 years of marriage, Dimple was there with Rajesh when he took his last breath.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra: With that smile, glowing eyes and perfect figure, Shilpa Shetty is perfect in every way. From a common man to celebrities like Richard Gere, she is admired by many. One such admirer of her was British Indian businessman, Raj Kundra. He got the chance to marry her in a big fat Indian wedding on November 22, 2009.