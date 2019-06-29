London: Pace spearhead Trent Boult (4/51) hogged the limelight with a sensational last-over hat-trick to stop Australia’s rebuilding job at 243/9 in their ICC World Cup match here Sunday.

With his swinging full-pitched deliveries, Boult sent back the well-settled Usman Khawaja (88, 129b), Micthell Starc (zero) and Jason Behrendorff (zero), while giving away just two runs at the Lord’s.

Bolt struck after Khawaja and Alex Carey (71, 72b, 11×4) scored contrasting half-centuries to lift Australia from a disastrous start after they opted to bat. With his feat, Bolt became the first New Zealander to grab a hat-trick in the World Cup.

The defending champions lost half their side with less than 100 runs on the board, but a 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Khawaja and Carey helped them rebuild.

It was a rare occasion when the opening duo of David Warner (16) and Aaron Finch (eight), in red-hot from entering this game, failed to fire.

While Finch was the first to go, trapped in front by the experienced Boult, Warner departed to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 38/2 in the 10th over, and it became worse when Steve Smith (five) was sent back by Lockie Ferguson (2/49) with the scorecard reading a precarious 46/3 in the 12th over.

Marcus Stoinis (21) and Khawaja attempted a recovery act before Jimmy Neesham (2/28) derailed it. Glenn Maxwell (zero) flopped again, this time failing to even open his account as Australia stared down the barrel.

Australia were in dire need of a partnership and the duo of Carey and Khawaja provided just that with a century partnership, helping the defending champions to a respectable position.

Brief scores: Australia 243/9 (Usman Khawaja 88, Alex Carey 71; Trent Boult 4/51) vs New Zealand. Match to continue.