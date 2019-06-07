Having authored six bestselling novels, Ravinder Singh is back with a hilarious, moving story of friendship and adventure . In this latest offering, the much-loved characters from his first two books, Ravin, MP, Happy and Ram feature prominently

BHUBANESWAR: Harper Collins and Oxford Bookstore are all set to launch Ravinder Singh’s latest novel ‘The Belated Bachelor Party’ at Pal Heights in Jaydev Vihar here Saturday.

Having authored six bestselling novels, Singh is back with a hilarious, moving story of friendship and adventure, a book that’s completely different from all the others, The Belated Bachelor Party.

In this latest offering, the much-loved characters from his first two books, the four kooky characters Ravin, MP, Happy and Ram feature prominently. Married and in their early thirties, they realize they had never had a bachelors party. So, they call for it – A Belated Bachelors Party!

After much research, the boys plan a Euro trip. However, nothing seems to work according to plan. They eventually land in hot water – in the custody of cops in no man’s land between two borders. They wanted it to be a memorable trip. For all that had transpired, they are certainly not going to forget this trip ever. The story makes for one hell of a reunion.

Singh is the bestselling author of six novels and two crowd-sourced anthologies. His books have sold over 3.5 million copies to date. After having spent most of his life in Burla, a very small town in western Odisha, Ravinder is currently based in New Delhi. He has an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

His eight-year-long IT career started with Infosys and ended in Microsoft, where he worked as a senior programme manager before deciding to pursue writing full- time. Ravinder has also founded and runs a publishing venture called Black Ink, where he publishes and mentors debut authors. Beyond his love for words, Ravinder is also a fitness freak.

The author also has an impressive social media following with 1.3M fans on Facebook, 66K on Instagram and 1.18M on Twitter. He will be visiting the city Saturday followed by several other cities across India.

The book which was initially launched May 27 has quickly climbed up the bestselling lists in bookstores across the country. And if that doesn’t tickle your reading appetite, picture this: It’s the middle of the night. The four friends wait to be strip-searched by the border police. They are stuck in the no man’s land between Croatia and Slovenia – without valid visas, but with banned party drugs and a rifle cartridge. Welcome to one hell of a reunion!