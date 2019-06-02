Paris: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil bowed out Sunday of the French Open after losing in the third round of the men’s doubles competition here.

The Indo-Romanian combination conceded a one-set advantage before going down 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (8-10) to the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic. It was a hard-fought contest that lasted two hours and five minutes.

The Indo-Romanian combo had a chance to go a break up in the second set after winning the first. But they wasted two breakpoint chances and from then on the match turned on its heads.

Earlier Saturday Leander Paes had also crashed out of the Grand Slam event in another men’s doubles match along with French partner Benoit Paire.

