Ganjam: Water from two borewells of the four in Kainchapur here are giving out saline water, it is alleged.

The salinity has triggered a panic here with residents alleging that three villagers have died of kidney related ailments after drinking water from these two borewells.

Notably, under the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) programme, the block administration has made provision for supply of drinking water to eight villages through four borewells at Kainchapur.

More than 15,000 villagers from Bada Kainchapur, Sana Kainchapur, Kalyanpur and, Jarapadar under Kainchapur panchayat and Palibandha, Purunabandha, Binchanapalli and, Laxmipur under Palibandha panchayat are dependent upon these borewells. Out of the four borewells, two are operational while the other two have been kept in reserve for the hours of exigency.

However, it is alleged that for the past two months the villagers are getting saline water from the two borewells. Enraged villagers have warned the block administration of agitation and protest if alternate arrangements for drinking water provision were not made.

It may be worth mentioning here that a private company has constructed a pump house at Kalyanpur and is utilising groundwater for production of caustic soda. It is alleged that the groundwater level in this area has reduced due to excessive consumption.

Moreover, the villagers have also alleged that three persons have died after suffering from kidney related diseases due to intake of water from these two borewells.

Reacting to this, the block development officer of Ganjam, Jyoti Shankar Rai, said, “We will investigate the matter through the Junior Engineer of RWSS and take adequate steps in this regard.”

PNN