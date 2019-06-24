BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Handloom WCS ltd (Boyanika) opened an exclusive store named ‘Designer’s Garment Cell’ here Monday. The cell was inaugurated by Minister of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Padmini Dian.

She said, “In the present era of computer designing and rapid change of fashion, Odia hand woven fabrics like Sambalpuri, Nuapatna Bandha Saree, Sonepuri Bomkai, Kotpad Vegetable sarees and Gopalpur Tassar among others have to be polpularised.”

The cell displays a wide range of shirts, jackets, coats, Punjabis and ladies garments like Kurti, Lehenga, frocks and Chhudidar among others. National awardees like Prahallad Meher of Sonepur and Sasmita Meher of Baragarh were roped in for the designer cell.