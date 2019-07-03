Belo Horizonte (Brazil): Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 to reach Copa America final.

Tuesday, Argentina came close to scoring themselves but both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 19th minute in the Mineirao Stadium after a samba-style play from right-back Dani Alves. It was the striker’s first goal in the tournament.

Firmino added the second at the 71th minute assisted by Jesus in front of 56,000 fans.

Hosts Brazil will play the winners of Wednesday’s second semifinal between champions Chile and Peru in Sunday’s final.

It was the first time these arch-rivals had met in a major competition since Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 in the 2007 Copa America final.

The defeat meant Barcelona great Messi’s hopes of landing a major international honor with Argentina became even more remote.

He will get another opportunity next year, though, with the fourth Copa America in the last five years, due to be played in Argentina and Colombia.

IANS