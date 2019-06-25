Mumbai: The relationship that was never made official, ended up officially. The Baaghi-2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s dating rumours had been making rounds since the duo collaborated for their first movie. Tiger and Disha never accepted being in a relationship, stating that they were just good friends and love spending time together.

The duo was spotted hanging out and walking together on various occasions. On being asked about Disha’s equation with Tiger during an interview with DNA, the beautiful actress said that Tiger was the best friend she had in the film industry.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report the duo has ‘officially broken up.’ A source close to both Tiger and Disha told Pinkvilla, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”

The source added that Disha and Tiger had never accepted in public about being romantically involved. So, there was nothing to discuss about an official breakup. The duo still share a common friend circle and are reportedly close to each other. They are just not romantically involved anymore.

Disha, after the release of ‘Bharat’ will next be seen in ‘Malang’ while Tiger will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s untitled film. Besides, he has already started shooting for ‘Baaghi 3’.