Mumbai: Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar is ruling the internet through her bikini pictures.

Manushi has a huge fan base so she keeps updating her photos for her ardent followers. She enjoys a fan following of 5.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Currently she is in Sri Lanka for work purposes.

Born 14 May 1997 into a Haryanvi family in Rohtak, Haryana. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), while her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, is an associate professor and departmental head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

Chhillar represented India at Miss World 2017, where she became a semifinalist in the Top Model, People’s Choice, and Multimedia competitions, and was the winner of the Head-to-Head Challenge from Group Nine and co-winner of the Beauty with a Purpose competition.

She is the brand ambassador for various brands, including Club Factory and Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the world’s largest retail jewellery groups. Chhillar was voted as the ‘Times Most Desirable Woman of India’ in 2018.

On the professional front, several reports are stating that Manushi will be making her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar.

Let’s take a look at Manushi Chhillar’s breath taking pictures:

