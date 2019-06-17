Talcher: Police seized bodies of a man and a woman from Paunsha brick kiln of Haladia Kata village under Kaniha block in Angul district, Monday morning. They had been electrocuted the previous night.

The deceased were identified as Ananta Sahu (40), the owner of the brick kiln, and Manjari Munda (30), employed at the kiln as a cook.

On the occasion of Raja festival, all the labourers except Manjari had gone to their respective villages. Like any other day, after having dinner, Ananta had come to the kiln with food for his dog. It was while he was digging a hole with a crowbar to tie his dog that the crowbar accidentally came in contact with an underground live wire, causing him to suffer a shock. Majari also suffered electrocution while trying to rescue her employer.

As there was none at the factory, the bodies lied there till Monday morning when family members first noticed them.

Later, police reached at the post and seized the bodies for post-mortem.

“There was an underground electric wire stretched to the factory. It was when Ananta was digging the soil with a crowbar, the wire might have got damaged,” the police believed.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident after registering two ‘unnatural death’ cases.

PNN