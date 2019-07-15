Gop: In a bizarre incident, a newlywed bride left her in-laws’ house and went straight to her father’s place, just four days after the wedding.

The incident is reported from Gadakaramala village under Gop police limits in Puri district.

Sources said that a man of Gadakaramala village married a woman from a village under Astaranga police limits July 11.

Preparations for the fourth-day rituals and feast were underway, Sunday, when the bride informed her family that her husband is a mentally-challenged person.

Her family members registered a compliant at Gop police station following which the inspector-in-charge (IIC) Dillip Kumar Swain rescued the bride.

Later, both the sides assembled at the police station and tried to reach at a consensus. But the bride stuck to her gun that she would not live at her in-laws’ house.

Beeratung sarpanch Sashank Sekhar Mahapatra took the groom’ side, insisting that he was at the police station and that the youth is a well and fine person.

The groom’s father said his son is calm, quiet by nature and highly educated.

On the other hand, the bride’s father said that he was taking his daughter with him, keeping her future in mind. However, if the son-in-law is declared sound in medical tests, we will take steps to send our daughter back.

When contacted, IIC Dillip Kumar Swain said that they tried to resolve the issue through a meeting involving both sides at the police station. But the bride did not agree at all to return to her in-laws’.

PNN