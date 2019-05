Cannes: British actress Emily Beecham won the best actress award at the Cannes film festival on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is the star of psychological chiller ‘Little Joe’ in which she plays a scientist working on a flower whose smell can make people euphoric.

The actress — the star of the martial arts television series ‘Into the Badland’ — joked that she was in such a hurry to rush back to Cannes for the awards ceremony that she forgot her toothbrush.

(AFP)