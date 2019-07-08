London: India have emerged as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the ICC World Cup after an incredible run of form propelled them into the semifinals with seven victories from nine outings. The only game they lost was against England and the match against New Zealand was washed off.

India will face New Zealand in Manchester, Tuesday while five-time winners and holders Australia clash Thursday with old rivals England at Birmingham.

Leading online betting websites such as Ladbrokes and Betway predicted the Indian team to enter the July 14 final and win the showpiece at the hallowed Lord’s.

Ladbrokes pegged the odds of an outright win by India at 13/8, followed by England (15/8), Australia (11/4) and rank outsiders New Zealand (8/1).

Betway also favoured India to be champions for the third time and placed the odds at 2.8, followed by England (3), Australia (3.8) and New Zealand (9.5).

The Virat Kohli–led Indian team finished at the top of the table after the end of the league stage with 15 points, followed by Australia (14), England (12) and New Zealand (11), who are coming into the semifinals after three successive defeats.

A 13/8 bet implies that the amount one bets will be multiplied by 13 and then divided by 8.

As per the websites, Rohit Sharma is expected to be the highest rungetter in the tournament (8/13 bet rate on Ladbrokes), followed by Australia’s David Warner (11/8) and England’s Joe Root (20/1). India skipper Kohli also figures in the top five at a bet-rate of 33/1.

AFP