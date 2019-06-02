Malkangiri: The security personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized more than 100 detonators from Balimela area in Malkangiri district Saturday. The detonators were dumped near a pond and recovered during a search operation.

The BSF personnel who were carrying a search operation in the area spotted the huge cache of detonators dumped near the pond. Later, the bomb disposal squad was called in and the detonators were diffused, sources said.

Given the strong presence of Maoists in the area, security has been beefed up. The entire area has been cordoned off and a combing operation in this connection is underway.

PNN