Nabarangpur: Alleging gross irregularities in implementation of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the government’s flagship health insurance scheme, some people of Nabarangpur said they do not get benefits from the scheme as no review meetings were held in time.

CM Naveen Patnaik had launched the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in 2018 to provide healthcare services to people. But the scheme didn’t reach its real beneficiaries as no review meetings were held in Nabarangpur district.

Sources said after the scheme’s launch, the administration of Nabarangpur had instructed ASHA workers to distribute posters and health insurance cards to all houses in the district.

The government assured ASHA workers an allowance of Rs 95 per village. The ASHA workers distributed 1,95,224 posters and cards of BSKY in 876 revenue villages of the district.

From the sanctioned money, the administration spent Rs 1,66,057 on distributing cards and posters. But the administration has not paid allowances of Rs 83,220 to ASHA workers. Only Rs 10,644 was given to some ASHA workers in the district. When the concerned official was asked about this, he said the government had not sanctioned the arrears yet.

A total of 1,95,224 people got BSKY cards in the district. The government declared that men and women cardholders will get free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh and 7 lakh respectively in all blocks of the district. But the beneficiaries said the card was of no use as no government registered private hospital accepts it.

MLA Ramesh Chabdra Majhi and Dabugaon MLA Manohara Randhari and members of the Zilla Parishad had held a meeting at Dabugaon and had discussions with the public regarding this, but the result was zero.

When the concerned authorities were asked about this, he said there were some mistakes in the BSKY cards which required corrections. But the villagers have no idea how to get the card corrected.

The beneficiaries alleged that although they were eligible for BSKY, no cards were issued in their names by the health department.

When health department officials were asked about this, they said they have no information. When reporters asked for records of BSKY, the officials said no records were kept after August 2018.

