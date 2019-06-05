Langudi Hill, a prominent Buddhist seat of learning from the time of Ashoka until 11th Century CE, is the site where all the three branches of Buddhism — Hinayana, Mahayana and Vajrayana — flourished at different periods of history

BHUBANESWAR: Among the many Buddhist hills in Odisha, the most popular one is the Langudi Hill, located in Dharmasala block near Jaraka town in Jajpur district. About 90 km from Bhubaneswar, the site is well connected by road and rail networks.

When you are visiting Langudi, a trip is worth to the nearby Kaima and Tarapur Hills for other Buddhist remains. You can also plan for a larger Buddhist trail around Langudi including Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri and the Shakti Peeth Viraja at Jajpur.

There is no accommodation at Langudi. However, Ratnagiri has a decent resort for night stay. Alternatively, you can stay at Bhubaneswar and plan a visit to the Buddhist clusters during day. Chinese traveller Huen Tsang had visited Langudi in the middle of 1st millennium CE.

Interacting with Orissa Post, archaeologist Jitu Mishra, who has done extensive research on the hill, said, “Looking at the plains of Brahmani Delta, one can recall Huen Tsang’s statement: ‘In the southwest of the country was the Pu-Sie-P’o-K’i-Li (Puspagiri) monastery in a mountain; the stone tope of the monastery exhibited supernatural lights and other miracles, sunshades placed by worshippers on it between the dome and amalaka remained there like needles held by a magnet. To the northeast of this tope in a hill monastery was another tope like the preceding one in marvels. The miraculous power of these topes was due to the topes having been erected by supernatural beings’”.

He also stated that several attempts had been made prior to Langudi’s excavation to identify Puspagiri University. But most of them had failed.

An inscription found at Langudi reveals its identification as Puspa Sabhara Mahagiriya (Puspagiri). Archaeological excavations have also brought to light a large number of Buddhist caves, dilapidated rock-cut stupas and ruined monasteries in and around Langudi Hill.

The area was a prominent Buddhist seat of learning from the time of Ashoka until 11th Century CE. All the three branches of Buddhism — Hinayana, Mahayana and Vajrayana — flourished here at different periods of its history.

As you enter the hill what draws your immediate attention is the remains of a large square stupa of burnt bricks and laterite stone built during the rule of Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd Century BCE. Supposed to be the earliest in Odisha, the stupa testifies the presence of Buddhism in Odisha in the Mauryan era. An inscription found here also carries Ashoka’s name.