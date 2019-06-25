Bhubaneswar: The annual budget session of the State Assembly will start here Tuesday with Governor Ganeshi Lal addressing the members. Speaker Surya Narayan Patro Monday held an all-party meeting, seeking cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the house.

“Today’s meeting was convened for the sake of smooth conduct of the Assembly so that both media and people of Odisha feel that the house ran effectively. I thank all opposition parties for their assurance of co-operation,” Patro told reporters after the meet. On being queried about adjournment motions to be moved by the Opposition, the Speaker said, “The Opposition has notified on two adjournment motions. I have not denied. After the Assembly session begins, I’ll once again convene all-party meetings to chalk out adjustment of timings.”

After the question & answer session, zero hour is for an hour and after that, the adjournment motion will take place. “I’ll try to accommodate two adjournment motions as there could be discussions on wider subjects, he said.

All three major parties—BJD, BJP and Congress have chalked out strategies to raise and counter issues to be raised during the session.

All eyes are on the role of the BJP, which has emerged as the principal opposition party in the recently concluded elections. As the BJP has got an RS seat as a gift from the BJD, all are curious to know what stand the party is taking against the government. The party has also admitted that it has entered into an open deal with the BJD for the seat.