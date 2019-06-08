BHUBANESWAR: As the epic festivities of ‘Raja’ looms, city malls and markets are getting crowded by women and children, who are making a beeline to buy their favourite apparels.

According to traditional belief, the occasion is also known as ‘Mithuna Sankranti’. ‘Raja’ falls on the first day of ‘Asadha’ month (June-July) of the Hindu calendar. No agricultural activities are carried out on these days, as per the tradition.

During the festival, women are treated as queens as they refrain from doing any household work, wear new clothes, apply make-up, play swings and eat traditional delicacies while playing cards and ‘Puchi’. The festival holds special significance for girls and newly-married women. This year Raja festivity will start from June 14, which is also known as ‘Pahili Raja’.

Meanwhile, the festival is devoted to womanhood; many branded malls and stores in the city are offering huge discounts on fashion apparels, bags, cosmetics and other household items too. Orissa Post interacted with a few of store owners and buyers to delve deeper into the subject.

For Madhusmita Baral, a student of BJB College, ‘Raja’ is the only authentic Odia festivity where women and girls get all the privileges of life which is often denied to them otherwise. She was at a city mall to purchase Kurtis, Plazzo, Sarees, Cosmetics, Stoles and western tops for the women members of her family. “It’s the only time in the year when my father gives me a lot of money to shop whatever I want,” said a jolly Madhusmita.

Abhimanyu Samal, a fruit vendor at Unit-3, said, “After Sabitri Brata, ‘Raja’ is the only festival when fruits are bought by people to send ‘Bhara’ to their married daughters. I am making a profit of around Rs 800 every day due to this.”

The spirit of ‘Raja’ is not limited to just stores and fruit vendors. Sophisticated hotels like Odisha Hotel, Babu Mosai and Dalma are making huge preparations to offer both veg and non-veg delicacies to their clients on the occasion.

Apart from this, city folks are already buying various ‘Pithas’ from sweet stalls like Cuttack Sweets, Nimpara Sweets and Pitha makers from Unit-4 where ‘Bhara Pithas’ are being made in advance to ensure that there is no shortage on the big day.

Bisama Barik, a Pitha maker from Nayapalli, said, “I along with my wife Subrana Dei have been making ‘Arisha’, ‘Kakara’, ‘Karanji’, ‘Poda’, ‘Bhaja’ and ‘Sijha mandafor’ for the past 11 years. We have our task cut out this year too as we have already received many orders.”

Urmila Nahak, a homemaker from Gajapati Nagar, said, “This year, there would be a lesser number of Raja Swings as many bigger trees were uprooted. However, Pannalal, a plastic swing seller, feels that instead of wooden swings, people can enjoy plastic swings which are stronger.”

Apart from ‘Pithas’, Raja Paans hold special significance in the hearts of Odias. Raw material for the specialty is being transported in abundance to Unit-1 main market for clients. Rajasthani Paan specialists are also ready with their Keshriaya Fire pan to treat revellers.