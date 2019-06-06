Southampton: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are the two premier fast bowlers in the world because of their skill level and ability to bowl in any situation, according to veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla.

Both the fast bowlers were impressive during Wednesday’s game but the Indian came out trumps with figures of two for 35 in 10 overs including Amla’s wicket.

“Bumrah and KG (Rabada) are the two best bowlers in world right now. They have pace, accuracy and can bowl at any stage of the game. Both South Africa and India are fortunate to have them,” Amla said at the mixed zone after the end of the game Wednesday.

Amla had been dismissed a few times by Bumrah but he denied that it plays on his mind. “Bumrah is a ‘helluva’ bowler and that’s what good bowlers do but I don’t think they play on your mind as such as you need to assess the pitch and play accordingly. If you can’t then you watch the game from the change room,” the veteran batsman asserted.

Amla admitted that South Africa didn’t expect the conditions to be so seamer- friendly at Rose Bowl.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the wicket to be what it was. We expected it to be a bit more high-scoring pitch. That’s why we included left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi but it turned out to be more seamer-friendly which we hadn’t anticipated,” Amla said.

Hoping against hope, Amla said that South Africa’s worst start in their World Cup history may help them turn the clock considering they have not won earlier editions despite starting well.

“Very disappointing to have lost, especially three in a row. In earlier World Cups we have played really well but never won the tournament. This could be the other way round,” Amla said.

“Imagine that, where we start badly and then play our better cricket now. Obviously we need to win five or six games and hopefully we can do that,” Amla added.

PTI