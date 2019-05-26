Sonepur: At least 18 passengers were injured after a bus crashed into a tree near Basudevpali village under Manamunda area of Boudh district Sunday.

All the injured have been admitted to Subarnapur district headquarters hospital owing to its proximity from the accident site.

Out of the 18 injured, six passengers are reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while on its way to Bhubaneswar from Bolangir. Whether it was a human error or a mechanical failure is yet to be ascertained.

The vehicle named ‘Srujan’ by ‘Mishra bus service’ plies between Bhubaneswar and Bolangir.

In another unrelated yet similar road mishap in western Odisha, a Bolero collided with a roadside tree near Kareidhuan near Saintala police limits. Even though the vehicle caught fire shortly after the accident, all those that were travelling in it managed to escape unhurt.