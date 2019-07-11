Bhubaneswar: Bus fares in the state have been increased under automatic mechanism following increases in the diesel price, said a notification issued by the Odisha State Road and Transport Corporation (OSRTC) Thursday.

According to the notification, general and express bus fares have been increased by one paisa per kilometre while deluxe and A/C deluxe bus fares have been increased by 2 paise per kilometre.

Following the hike, fares in regular buses have shot up to 69 paise per kilometre from 68 paise per kilometre earlier. Similarly, express bus fares have gone up to 72 paise from 71 paise per kilometre.

In case of deluxe and A/C deluxe buses, one has to pay 99 paisa and Rs1.21 per kilometre respectively. Earlier the fare of these buses had been 97paisa and Rs1.19 a kilometre.

The increase in fares has sparked resentment among the passengers. Private bus owners’ association, however, expressed its helplessness in the matter and sought government intervention to bring prices down.

“Given the hike in diesel prices, the fares are bound to increase. Bus operators don’t have a choice here even though we understand the pain of the passengers,” said secretary of the association Debashis Nayak.

Nayak further pointed out that not only diesel but also the price of spare parts and associated expenses keep on increasing, making it difficult for bus owners to run their vehicles without a price hike. “Government intervention is the only way out to bring fares under control,” he added.