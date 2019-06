Malkangiri: Cadre Maoist Chandra Sisa alias Chandan has been apprehended after an operation by BSF jawans in Swabhiman area in this district, Sunday.

He had been an active member of Andhra-Odisha Zonal Border Committee and carried a bounty Rs 1 lakh on his head.

BSF DIG Sukumar Sarangi informed Sunday that Chandan has been nabbed.

More information is awaited.