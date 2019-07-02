Kabisuryanagar: Hundreds of illegal coaching centres have mushroomed in Kabisuryanagar town. It is alleged that as most of the government lecturers and teachers are teaching in coaching centres, they are not properly imparting education in their respective institutions in the town. This was apparent in the academic results of this year.

Even if there is a standing guideline that teachers of private schools like Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir (SSVM) cannot teach their students in coaching centres, violations galore. So, it is apparent that instead of giving due attention to secure the future of students, rules and regulations of the government are openly flouted.

When contacted, SSVM Managing Committee president K Purushottam said, “We have already issued show-cause notices to our teachers who are involved in such illegal activities and also called for a meeting in this regard. After that, disciplinary action will be taken against those who will be found guilty.”

Similarly, the Block Education Officer of Kabisuryanagar, Niranjan Mishra, said, “We always discourage private tuitions and we will take stringent actions against those teachers who are teaching either at homes or in the coaching centres.”

However, the principal of Kabisurya Baladev Science College, Pranakrushna Patnaik, said he will bring such developments to the notice of higher authorities.

Despite the circular issued by the Department of School and Mass Education that teachers cannot teach in coaching centres, there is a gross violation of government norms. More importantly, the teachers are persuading their students to join coaching centres by committing to increase marks in the subject and practical exams and ‘facilitate’ them at exams, sources said.

However, the local parents and intellectuals have demanded immediate intervention of School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments in this regard.

PNN