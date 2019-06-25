Mumbai: The ‘power couple’ Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently dominating their respective fields. After their fairy tale wedding on December 11, 2017, fans are now eagerly waiting to hear the next ‘good news’ – Anushka’s pregnancy.

While the rumors of Anushka’s pregnancy continue to make headlines, the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress recently rubbished all the speculations. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the ‘Zero’ actress termed the rumours as ‘absurd’ and ‘silly’.

The ‘Pari’ Actress said, “That (spreading rumours) is something people will do anyway. It’s completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can’t hide such a thing. You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant…”

Both Anushka and Virat have always managed to balance their personal and professional lives pretty well. Earlier, Anushka had said in an interview that she and Virat connect quite well because they don’t embrace the fame and stardom they possess.

While Virat Kohli is currently busy leading the Indian Cricket Team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Anushka is reportedly working on a slew of different projects.