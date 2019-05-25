Do mangoes help in weight loss? Is it healthy to have the fruit in summers? While delicious, mangoes have long been reviled as being high on sugar and calories, and some dieticians say they make you fat. How true is the claim? Read on to know the pros and cons of mangoes.

If there’s one thing that makes the punishing Indian summers bearable, it’s mangoes. No other fruit compares. And it’s so versatile – you can have plain slices with roti, turn it into a smoothie or milkshake, make ice creams out of it. We could go on, actually. But here is a dampener: A few health experts say mangoes may not be good for all those trying to lose weight or stay fit.

So, let’s get down to business. Do mangoes have any nutritional value? If you are trying to lose weight or stay fit, can they harm you? Can mangoes make you fat? Here’s what experts have to say.

Nutritionists shed light on the health benefits of eating mangoes and tips to keep in mind.

Mango is not just pure indulgence but a powerhouse to various nutrients like vitamin A, iron, copper and potassium.

Mango provides a sugar rush to the body, which helps boost the energy levels of the body and keeps you active throughout the day.

It is a storehouse to Vitamin C, which increases immunity levels. It is also rich in dietary fibre content.

A medium-sized mango has nearly 150 calories. Consuming mangoes after meals increases the overall calories intake. Avoid having mangoes at night. It is preferable to have it during the first half of the day.

Mumbai-based nutritionist and food consultant Anjali Peswani highlights the negatives of mangoes:

While there are more pros than cons to mangoes, one must bear in mind that it could prove to be a little heat-inducing for people prone to acne. If your body temperature is usually warmer than others, then it’s wise to exercise caution.

Consuming mangoes could lead to a rise in blood sugar level among those who are highly diabetic.

For the same reason, even the highly obese should be careful because it could lead to further weight gain.