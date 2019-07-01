Bhubaneswar: Excise Department sleuths seized nearly 8 quintals of cannabis from a duplex house in Kolathia area under Khandagiri police limit in Bhubaneswar and arrested the smuggler from the spot, Monday.

The officials seized nearly 8 quintals of Cannabis worth Rs 40 lakhs.

The accused, identified as Subala Samantarai, an inter-state Cannabis mafia of Mandar village under Remuna Police limit of Balasore district.

According to the information, the daughter and son-in-law of the accused are living in a rented house at Kolathia area under Khandagiri police limit in Bhubaneswar for two years. The accused supplied cannabis to Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh from their house.

On getting the information from a reliable source about the illegal trade, the Excise sleuths conducted a raid in the area following which they seized the huge cache of illegal imports that was ready to be smuggled to Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh.

Subala has been arrested and a detailed investigation is underway.

