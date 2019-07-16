Champua: During a routine vehicle check, Champua police seized 80 kg of cannabis from a car near Chandrasekhar College square in the wee hours of Monday and arrested three smugglers.

According to sources, a police team led by sub-inspector Padmavati Kapat intercepted a car (OR 02 BM-3311) coming from Rimuli towards Jharkhand. The police found 80 kg of cannabis inside the vehicle during the search.

The police recovered four bags, each containing 35 packets of cannabis, in the presence of magistrate Alok Kumar Patel, SDPO Subodh Kumar Mallick and IIC Manoranjan Pradhan,

Three persons identified as Dipu Das of Jharpada, Prasant Naik of Siripur and Krupasindhu Naik of Ganganagar were allegedly involved in smuggling marijuana.

PNN