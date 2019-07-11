Balasore: Excise Department sleuths seized 80 kg cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh, Wednesday, and arrested one person at a bus stand near NH 16 under Soro police limit in Balasore district.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Riyauddin.

According to sources, an Excise department team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid near the bus stand and nabbed the Riyauddin besides seizing cannabis worth around Rs 6 lakh.

In another incident, a flying squad of the Excise department seized cannabis weighing 40 kg and reportedly worth Rs 3 lakh in OMP square in Cuttack district Wednesday. The officials have arrested four persons involved in this case.

PNN