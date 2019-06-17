Bhubaneswar: With the rise in number of cybercrimes across the state, the Odisha Police has decided to set up three more cyber police stations including one in the state capital, Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma said Monday.

At present there are four cyber police stations in Odisha – Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

“There has been an increase in the cybercrime cases in the state. Three more cyber police stations will be set up at Bhubaneswar, Jeypore and Balasore,” Sharma said while addressing a three-day training programme of the cyber investigating officers here.

Official sources said while 120 cyber cases were registered in the state in 2013, the number increased to 868 in 2018.

The DGP said the number of investigating officers will also be increased.

Sharma said while the state capital will get a new cybercrime police station within a month, Odisha Police has also been planning to set up a cybercrime laboratory for helping officers to undertake investigation using technology.

While petty offences like mobile thefts to be investigated at general police stations, the cyber police stations will deal with serious crimes like financial frauds and cybercrime involving women and children.