BHUBANESWAR: Yoga Mahostav Samiti Odisha is all set to conduct a mega Yoga camp Friday on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The announcement was made at a press meet at hotel here Wednesday.

The camp will be organised at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar and will be inaugurated by Governor Ganeshi Lal. At least eight thousand people are expected to participate in the programme. The event will also be graced by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan.

The event will be kick started by 5 30 am in the morning. Interacting with Orissa Post, Swami Prana Rupanandji said, “Yoga is a way of life. It purifies the mind and body from diseases and short comings. It enhances personality and connects the inner soul to the Supreme Soul which is the centre of all creation.”

Secretary of the panel Dibakar Prasad Harichandan said, “India is the land of Yoga. Sages used to practise Yogasanas to achieve Nirvana. Common people should also practise it to attain perfection.” He urged people of the capital to come in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

“We are focusing on the overall development of people through Yoga since the last five years. The event is a golden opportunity to learn with everyone,” he added. The panel will also organise more than ten thousand camps in different blocks and districts of Odiisha to keep people free from diseases and stress.