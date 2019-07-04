Puri: A sea of devotees who thronged the beach town of Puri Thursday pulled the chariots of the Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra – from the Srimandir on the Grand Road up with much fanfare to the Gundicha temple.

The auspicious day’s rituals began in the morning with Pahandi Bije of the three deities. Adorned with tahias (giant floral crowns), the three deities along with Lord Sudarsan were brought out of the sanctum sanctorum amid beats of cymbals, drums and gongs in the Pahandi procession to their respective chariots parked in front of the Srimandir.

The rituals were held as per schedule with the cooperation of all servitors and devotees, said Shree Jagannath Temple administrator PK Mohapatra.

Lord Jagannath was seated on his chariot Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra on Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra on Darpadalan, along with Lord Sudarshan.

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati offered prayers to the deities on their respective chariots.

Gajapati Maharaj of Puri Divyasingha Deb arrived in his royal palanquin and carried out the ‘Chhera Panhara’ ritual, the ceremonial sweeping of the chariots with a golden broom, amid chanting of hymns by the priests.

People started pulling the chariots around 2.15 pm, Mohapatra said.

The mega event was attended by political leaders from across the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and other dignitaries took part in the festivities.

The administration had deployed more than 10,000 personnel to ensure security cover for the devotees who thronged the site since morning while the crowd swelled by 10 am covering the entire stretch of the Grand Road.

With the reaching of the three chariots to the Gundicha temple, the first phase of the Rath Yatra comes to an end.

The deities stay on the chariots to provide darshan to the multitudes before they are moved to the Gundicha premises.

The nine-day festival concludes with Bahuda Yatra or the return journey of the deities to their abode. Although Hindus are allowed to enter the temple on other days, people from all faiths participate in the three-km-long chariot pulling procession.

No major mishap or untoward incident was reported until the time of filing this story.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders wished the people of Odisha on the occasion. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, both of whom are from Odisha, also greeted people on the occasion.